CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Calls to banks up 20 pct through COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand

stlouisnews.net
 8 days ago

WELLINGTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of customers contacting their banks has increased 20 percent since New Zealand went into COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown on Aug. 17. "In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the COVID restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 percent. We put the increase down mostly to people experiencing uncertainty," said New Zealand Bankers' Association CEO Roger Beaumont on Friday.

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Supermarkets#Covid#Reserve Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier,...
Public Healtheverythinglubbock.com

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 death in over 6 months

(NEXSTAR) — New Zealand has recorded its first death attributed to COVID-19 in over six months, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday. The woman, in her 90s, had “a number” of underlying health issues, according to a media release issued Saturday. She was first admitted to the hospital Aug. 28, but was unable to receive ventilator or ICU care because of her conditions. She and her doctors were aware of her COVID diagnosis before she entered the hospital.
WorldNew York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...
Worldwibqam.com

New Zealand agrees COVID-19 vaccine deal with Spain

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine. The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country’s...
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

New Zealand to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions |

New Zealand is easing the coronavirus lockdown for nearly the entire country first imposed last month after the Pacific nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the nationwide alert level will be lowered to Level 2, allowing schools, businesses and...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
Industryonemileatatime.com

United Airlines Calls Bluff On Vaccine Religious Exemptions

United Airlines has been the most aggressive among US airlines when it comes to requiring employees to be vaccinated. The airline is now taking it a step further, and is putting employees who requested a religious exemption for vaccination on unpaid leave. United’s update on religious exemptions. In early August,...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy