State shuts nursing homes that evacuated patients to warehouses, death toll at seven

By Dave Cohen
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Department of Health has closed several nursing homes in the region after the owner chose to jam hundreds of patients into a warehouse as Ida approached Louisiana. Seven have died. The power went out at the warehouse in Independence, generators failed and the building partially flooded with more...

Health Servicesstmarynow.com

State withdraws licenses of seven nursing homes

The Louisiana Department of Health has withdrawn the licenses and Medicaid certifications from seven nursing facilities that sent more than 800 seniors to a flooded Tangipahoa warehouse during and after Hurricane Ida. Stephen Russo, director of legal, audit and regulatory affairs for the Health Depart-ment, made the announcement Tuesday at...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Four Seniors Die in Filthy Warehouse After Ida Forces Nursing Home Evacuation

Four elderly people have died after Hurricane Ida forced them to evacuate their nursing home and take shelter in a squalid warehouse shelter without beds. The Independence, Louisiana, senior citizens—three of whom were identified as being age 59, 52, and 77—were brought to the shelter Aug. 27 as the hurricane loomed over the state. It made landfall as a Category 4 storm and left more than a million without power. Roughly 800 nursing home residents were evacuated and crammed into the shelter, originally meant for only 200 or 300 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. “They were over capacity and conditions became unacceptable,” Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards told WVUE. A final death toll from the storm is yet unknown. The health department and Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said in a press conference that state inspectors attempted to enter the property but were turned away.
Environmentwwno.org

Official Hurricane Ida Death Toll Rises To 10, Including Nursing Home Residents Evacuated Ahead of Ida’s Landfall

The storm-related death toll from Hurricane Ida has risen to 10, according to numbers released Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health. Three of the dead are nursing home residents who were among 843 residents from seven privately run nursing homes who were evacuated to a warehouse in the town of Independence before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Nursing home residents evacuated during Ida held in former pest control warehouse

After nearly 850 seniors were evacuated from Louisiana nursing homes to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida, seven people have died. Records show the previous tenant of that warehouse was a pest control company that had registered with the EPA for possessing a certain amount of toxic substances. The nursing homes’ licenses were revoked, and the owner declined NBC News’ request for an interview.Sept. 8, 2021.
Weatherswiowanewssource.com

State officials investigate nursing home deaths

Louisiana officials announced an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of the severe weather. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dfca5fc2e33a48a9891c7074a0184b42.
Windsor, VTVTDigger

Covid death toll climbs to 3 in Windsor nursing home outbreak

WINDSOR — Two more residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at Cedar Hill Health Care, a nursing home in Windsor, according to the facility’s director. One resident died in late August in the outbreak, which began Aug. 18 and has included a total of 34 cases, including 23 residents and 11 employees, said Patricia Horn, executive director of Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community, which includes the nursing home. All of the residents and seven of the infected employees were vaccinated.

