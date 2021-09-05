Sunday Weather Xtreme Video: Talking Tropics…Again

Tomorrow is the anniversary of the hottest day ever observed in Alabama history. It was 106F on September 5, 1925 in Birmingham, and the afternoon Birmingham News proclaimed that the Magic City was the hottest weather station in the country. But down the road in Centreville the next day, the mercury would peak at 112F. That would be the hottest reading in the state on that very hot day, and the hottest reading ever observed in Alabama. The 106F readings on the 5th and 6th are not the hottest days in Birmingham history. They were until that time, but on July 29, 1930, the mercury hit 107F in Birmingham.