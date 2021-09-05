Projecting the Miami Dolphins starting offense in Week 1

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2021 regular season one week from today — a clash with the rival New England Patriots awaiting Miami for the second consecutive year. Miami will hope to get off to a better start in 2021 than they did in 2020; where the Dolphins fell to 0-1 with a loss to New England and subsequently tumbled to 1-3 before making a run and finishing the year 9-3 over the final 12 games.

We now know which members of the Miami Dolphins have survived the initial cut down to 53 players. But who is going to be most responsible for securing the win against New England?

Here’s our forecast for the first-team offense next Sunday:

Aug 21, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Backfield

QB Tua Tagoviloa

RB Myles Gaskin

No. 1 rotational player: RB Salvon Ahmed

The backfield feels pretty straight forward other than which back is going to be rotating in for which specific game situations. Gaskin is the most well-rounded so we will defer to him; much like the Dolphins did last year when he was healthy.

As quarterback, there’s no more Fitzmagic in town. This is Tua Tagovailoa’s show. What he does with it from here is going to help dictate the narratives around the team for years to come.