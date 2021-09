A new NTFS patch is coming to the Linux kernel that will bring much-needed relief to Linux system administrators everywhere. Linus Torvalds had something to say about it. The Linux kernel has included NTFS support for some time. However, up until now, working with NTFS filesystems on Linux has been a bit of a headache. One of the biggest issues with NTFS support in the Linux kernel to date has been fully functioning read/write support. The old captive NTFS driver hasn't been maintained for quite a while, and the NTFS-3G driver from Tuxera is far too slow for acceptable use (especially for enterprise use cases). So, a new driver has been needed for some time.