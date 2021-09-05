CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine .

“This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community.​ Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet.

Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state.

In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.

