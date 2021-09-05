Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine .

“This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community.​ Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet.

Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state.

COVID VACCINE

In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.