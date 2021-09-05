Asheville Radio Museum Celebrates 20th Anniversary September 11
The Asheville Radio Museum, a collection of ham and vintage radios located in the Department of Engineering and Applied Technology on the A-B Tech campus, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 11, from 12–3 p.m. The free event will include a number of activities for visitors, including the opportunity to tap out your name in Morse Code, listen to a 100-year-old Thomas Edison phonograph and create radio waves with electric sparks.thelaurelofasheville.com
Comments / 0