CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaithersburg, MD

Fireworks Tonight in Gaithersburg CANCELLED

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:35pm Update: Labor Day Picnic & Fireworks CANCELLED. Due to inclement weather, the City of Gaithersburg Labor Day Picnic and Fireworks display at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, scheduled for Sunday, September 5 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., is CANCELLED. For safety reasons, loaded fireworks must be discharged this afternoon. DO NOT come to Bohrer Park to view the discharging of the fireworks. Please do not be alarmed if you hear the loud noise. This event will not be rescheduled.

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy