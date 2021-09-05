Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 96.0 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 2.67 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 8) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 96.0 69.3 17.2 0.8 3.8 Crop, as of same date 109.4 78.8 20.3 1.3 3.4 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 2.67 2.92 2.42 1.56 39.36 Yield, as of same date 3.00 3.23 2.76 1.63 37.33 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 36.0 23.7 7.1 0.5 0.09 hectares Harvested area, as of 36.5 24.4 7.4 0.8 0.09 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 5.4 million hectares, down from 6.3 million hectares at Sept 8, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)