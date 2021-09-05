CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

 5 days ago

MUZAFFARNAGAR, India, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws. More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in...

Religionpersecution.org

Persecution Continues to Sweep Across India’s Uttar Pradesh State

Christians Unable to Worship Without Threat of Attack by Radical Hindu Nationalists. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has continued to document a concerning surge in Christian persecution in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. In just the past 10 days, ICC has documented at least 10 separate incidents of persecution. The spike in anti-Christian violence has many local Christians concerned for their basic safety in Uttar Pradesh.
Educationtucsonpost.com

UP:PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university in Aligarh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh on September 14, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "On September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Aligarh for laying the...
Worldtucsonpost.com

UP CM says proposed university in Aligarh should be grand

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Rejecting the initial model of the proposed Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to prepare a revised model. The Chief Minister's remarks came during his review visit to Aligarh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Rajnath Singh leaves for Rajasthan to inaugurate NH-925A

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday left for Barmer on a day-long visit to Rajasthan, where he will inaugurate the Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A along with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Defence Minister will...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

India raises wheat purchase price by 2% amid farmers protest

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India has raised the price it will pay to buy new-season wheat from local farmers by 2% to 2,015 rupees per 100 kg, the government said on Wednesday, in a move to placate protesting farmers and encourage them to step up planting. India, the world's...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Angry Indian growers gather outside Delhi to protest farm laws

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of Indian farmers gathered in a large grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday, protesting new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihoods and actions by police during similar demonstrations last week. "A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask...
AdvocacyRebel Yell

India | Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against new laws

(Muzaffarnagar) Tens of thousands of Indian farmers gathered near India’s capital New Delhi on Sunday calling for the repeal of new agricultural laws that they say threaten smallholders. Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 12:52 pm. “Peasants, workers, there is unity! The protesters sang, wore green and yellow scarves, symbols...
Environmentbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India

Flood waters rose Monday across northeastern India, where hundreds of thousands of people are stranded on the roofs of their homes or have fled to higher ground as more torrential rain fell. Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks...
IndustryAgriculture Online

UPDATE 4-Bolsonaro to meet striking Brazil truckers as police clear blockades

(Updates with police clearing all blockades, comments on feed costs; analyst comment) SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to meet on Thursday with allied truckers leading protests on highways across the country, his government said, as police cleared blockades that threatened key export routes. Stirred...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Surging Chinese fish prices stir up food supplies

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chinese consumers are having a hard time stomaching a nearly 50% jump in fish prices from a year ago, which mark the latest shake-up to the country's vast food sector following a deadly hog disease outbreak that saw pork prices triple in 2019. Fish had...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil truckers partially block routes, grains still shipping

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian truckers have staged demonstrations and partially blocked key routes in at least six states, according to a federal highway police bulletin seen by Reuters on Wednesday, though grains exporters said shipments have not been affected. Federal highway police (PRF) reported 53 blockades on...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU beet crop needs more sun to boost sugar content after wet summer

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - More warm and sunny weather is needed in top sugar beet European Union producers to boost the crop's sugar content, notably in France which suffered from particularly wet conditions this summer, producers said. The final level of sugar production in the EU, the world's third...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside EU at three-year high in August

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union rose to their highest in three years, Refinitiv data showed, as exports to Algeria ramped up following a slow start in July. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 834,600 tonnes in August, the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Sept 8

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 96.0 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 2.67 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 8) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 96.0 69.3 17.2 0.8 3.8 Crop, as of same date 109.4 78.8 20.3 1.3 3.4 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 2.67 2.92 2.42 1.56 39.36 Yield, as of same date 3.00 3.23 2.76 1.63 37.33 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 36.0 23.7 7.1 0.5 0.09 hectares Harvested area, as of 36.5 24.4 7.4 0.8 0.09 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 5.4 million hectares, down from 6.3 million hectares at Sept 8, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Our objective is to defeat BJP in UP elections: Owaisi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the party's objective is to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year. Owaisi said he was ready to discuss political alliances but maintained that he will not be reaching...

