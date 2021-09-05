CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson's offense falls flat in 'frustrating' performance

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson Tigers football, Travis Etienne, Clemson University, Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney, Georgia Bulldogs football, Tony L. Elliott, Georgia, Clemson Tigers men's basketball. Clemson’s new offensive era entered the season with promise. Sure, the Tigers had to replace two of the program’s most impactful players on that side of the ball...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers Football#Clemson University#Basketball#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Has A Blunt Message For ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12

Amid rumors that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are working together on some kind of alliance to challenge the dominance of the SEC, Paul Finebaum has some harsh words for the three Power Five conferences. Appearing on WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum said that the move...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Ohio State

We are approaching a very early Saturday kickoff for Oregon and Ohio State. The Ducks will not only have to make the trek back East to Colmbus, they’ll have to be bright-eyed and bushy tailed by 9 AM PST. (Noon kickoff) Following week one, both Oregon and Ohio State fans...
NFLFanSided

Bucs: Sean Murphy-Bunting suffers gruesome injury against Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a gruesome arm injury during Thursday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the end zone first on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to wide receiver Chris Godwin. Yet, the Dallas Cowboys responded on the very next drive on a fake-screen that saw CeeDee Lamb beat Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for the tying-touchdown.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy