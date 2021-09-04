Calls to banks up 20 pct through COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 death in more than six months, Reuters reports. The victim, a woman in her 90s, had a number of underlying health conditions, according to health officials. “Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.” The country is currently in a “Level 4” lockdown, with most residents asked to stay home and schools, restaurants, and indoor venues shut down.