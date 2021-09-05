One killed, two hurt when three motorcycles crash in Berlin

Berlin police Don Stacom

One motorcyclist was killed and two others hurt in a crash in Berlin on Saturday evening, police reported.

Three motorcycles were involved in the wreck just before 6 p.m. on Route 372 near the onramp for Route 9 southbound, Lt. Shawn Solek reported.

Police arrived to find one of the motorcyclists, a 67-year-old New Britain man, was dead. Emergency workers sent the two other victims to Hartford Hospital, one by Life Star and one by ambulance.

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or provided other details about the crash. They’re asking any witnesses to contact Officer Tom Bobok at 860 828-