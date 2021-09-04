CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Do Probiotics Do and Are They Helpful for Losing Weight?

By Lauren Armstrong, RDN
We have all heard about probiotics, found in certain foods and supplements, but have you ever wondered exactly what they do? And does adding probiotics to your diet help you lose weight? It turns out that probiotics have a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our digestive system, starting in the gut and two recent studies support the idea that probiotics help you lose weight if that's a goal. Here is everything to know about probiotics, your gut health and the relationship between "good" bacteria in the body and the ability to shed pounds.

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

