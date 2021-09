By the numbers: Berry, a junior running back/linebacker, scored a touchdown rushing, two touchdowns receiving and a touchdown on defense in a 41-40 victory over Prince George. The 5-foot-10 175-pounder had 12 carries for 73 yards and caught three passes for 107 yards. On defense, he took a ball from a runner and carried it about 35 yards for a TD, had four tackles and a sack and blocked a punt. “He was an exhausted young man on the way home from Prince George on that long bus ride,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said.