4 Dances We Can't Wait to See JoJo Siwa Slay on "DWTS"!

( © Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Streamy Awards) JoJo Siwa has officially announced that she’ll be on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” and, even more exciting, will be half of the first ever same-sex couple on the show! Of course, this ain’t JoJo’s first rodeo when it comes to competitive dancing. Her lifelong background in dance (not to mention her time on the hit reality show “Dance Moms”) has given her the experience and technique to eat up whatever dance is thrown at her and her professional dance partner. While ballroom dancing is pretty different from the dancing she’s done most her life, we’re sure she can pick up quickly and bring her A-game.