CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Executives Rank Detroit Lions Worst Team in NFC

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fnt8H_0bnBQr5J00

At least one of the five NFL executives polled in a recent Athletic article did not vote that the Detroit Lions were the worst team in the NFC.

Unfortunately, the other four ranked the Lions 16th out of the 16 NFC teams ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

According to the tally, the five executives voted the Lions 13-16-16-16-16.

"The Lions are easy to write off based on their history and new coach Dan Campbell’s sometimes humorously over-the-top news conferences. One voter did place Detroit a few spots higher than the others, however," NFL writer Mike Sando explained. "This voter cited a strong offensive line that should provide a reliable, important building block for the team as Campbell creates a new identity following a rough run under previous coach Matt Patricia."

One executive who did not vote in the poll told Sando that Campbell sounded like a professional wrestler, but could also be acting in a way for others to mislead and underestimate him.

Upon first glance, the team assembled by general manager Brad Holmes appears to quite young, but that was not the intended goal, according to the comments made by Campbell in a recent media session with reporters.

"I’ve said this before but Brad (Holmes) just said it, we’re not looking for the youngest guys possible. Certainly, if you have talent and you’re young and hungry, it’s hard to ignore those guys," Campbell said. "That’s what we feel like we’ve got a lot of. We’ve said it before, we were looking for the right guys for us and the way we want to be built."

Roundtable: Are the Detroit Lions Secretly Tanking?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the Detroit Lions' 2021 roster and the team's potential for success this season.

QB Controversy: Should J.J. McCarthy Be Michigan Wolverines Starter?

Should J.J. McCarthy be the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines?

Early Predictions on Lions' 2022 Free Agents

Read more on the five players the Detroit Lions should extend and the five whom they should allow to leave next offseason.

Campbell commented further, "When mistakes are made, they’re not repeated. If you do that and they stay young and hungry and they’re eager and continue to put the work out -- I think we have coaches that can develop them -- good things will come sooner or later. I would rather make that move than I would some guys that maybe know what’s going on, but they’re past their due, they don’t have anymore. It’s not worth it. That’s where we’re at.”

The Lions have their first opportunity to prove everyone wrong next week, as they kick off the 2021 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Comments / 5

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
915
Followers
847
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#49ers#American Football#Nfc#Athletic#The Detroit Lions#Michigan Wolverines#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring Saints WR Michael Thomas

As the Lions get ready for their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night, one of their biggest positions of weakness is at wide receiver. Specifically, they're in big-time need of a No. 1 wideout, after the offseason departures of receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. Sure,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lions QB Jared Goff’s brutally honest response to outside criticism entering 2021 season

Jared Goff finds himself on a new team for the 2021 NFL season after getting traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. Goff’s play has taken a step back since leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, and he has faced plenty of criticism for it. Furthermore, not many people are expecting much from the Lions this season under eccentric first-year head coach Dan Campbell.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Sweet, Merciful Release from Matthew Stafford-Lions Takes Only Days Away

Peter King, in his infinite wisdom, surveyed the NFL landscape and concluded that this would be the year of Matthew Stafford. Now free of the hellhole that is the Detroit Lions franchise (and I can say that as they've robbed me of thousands of hours better spent doing literally anything else), the new leader of the Los Angeles Rams has Super Bowl and MVP aspirations. King predicted that Stafford would win both and amass a startling 6,000 passing yards this year in Sean McVay's offensive system.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Brawl breaks out at Detroit Lions training camp

Near the beginning of Detroit Lions training camp, we reported that a fight broke out between rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie DB Ifeatu Melifonwu. Now, as training camp comes to an end, another brawl broke out and this one was a bit more involved. From Detroit Free Press:
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

115 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Lions don't have much going for them. They had the worst defense in the NFL last season. Their starting wide receivers are Tyrell Williams and someone named Kalif Raymond. And their starting quarterback is Jared Freaking Goff. The 49ers should cruise to a victory Week 1 in Detroit. But despite ...Continue reading.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land new kicker for 2021

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and as predicted, they cut both of their kickers. Well, on Wednesday, the Lions added a kicker to their roster as they claimed Austin Seibert off waivers. Seibert, who is 24, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLMacomb Daily

Roundtable: Are the Lions secretly tanking?

Vito Chirco and Adam Strozynski, two members of the Sports Illustrated/All Lions staff, discuss topics facing the Lions as the team prepares to host the San Francisco in the season-opener at Ford Field on Sunday. What do you think about the 2021 Detroit Lions roster?. Chirco: For starters, it’s not...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

How Jared Goff Can Aid Detroit Lions in Preparations for 49ers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff certainly has familiarity playing against the San Francisco 49ers. As a result of spending the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff spent numerous hours preparing for the challenging defensive scheme of former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. This past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy