CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Gandolfini on the tough decision to play a young Tony Soprano

By News
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Gandolfini has revealed just how tough a decision it was to decide to play a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The actor replaces his late father James in the role, who originated the part of Tony in The Sopranos. The new prequel film, co-written by the show’s creator David Chase, takes place around 30 years before the series began.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Soprano#Empire Magazine#Conjuring#Instagram#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

James Gandolfini Was 'Hungover' While Filming Iconic Sopranos Beatdown Scene, Robert Patrick Says

It's safe to say that the late James Gandolfini wasn't messing around while filming his iconic Sopranos beatdown scene. During an appearance on the Talking Sopranos podcast on Sunday, Robert Patrick — who played Davey Scatino — recalled his experience working alongside Gandolfini on the acclaimed HBO drama. Patrick, 62, said he "had never met Mr. Gandolfini" prior to getting "bitched slapped around" by him on-camera.
Newark, NJPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The family returns! After more than a decade, the highly anticipated Sopranos movie is finally headed to the big screen. Announced in 2018, The Many Saints of Newark is not a continuation or a reboot of The Sopranos, which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007. Instead, it’s a prequel that will follow a young Tony Soprano as he grows up in Newark, New Jersey, during the 1960s and 1970s.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

David Chase would make another Sopranos prequel movie – but only if Terence Winter is involved

The Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed that he'd be up for making another prequel movie, but only if he got to write it with Terence Winter. "There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do," Chase said in a recent interview with Deadline. "A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts."
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Jon Bernthal's Family Values

All Jon Bernthal wanted to do as a young actor when he arrived in New York was get a job on The Sopranos. He wrote letters to the casting department, begged his agents constantly to get him an audition. “And I never got one,” he laments. Still, the very existence...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Alessandro Nivola Commands Respect in ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

A decade ago, Alessandro Nivola made a consequential decision. He wasn’t going to hold out for the showiest roles in movies that might struggle to get distribution or recognition. Instead, he wanted to work with the best filmmakers in the business. It didn’t matter if it was a cameo or the lead — he was up for anything. “I had kind of disdain for directors as a younger actor,” Nivola says. “I felt dismissive of them. I thought that I was more intelligent than them and that I knew how to play the role, and they should just get the fuck...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer #2 Introduces Tony Soprano's Mentor Dickie Moltisanti

As October 1 gets closer and closer, Warner Bros. is letting us into the world of the young Anthony Soprano. The second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark introduces us to the man 'who made Tony Soprano,' his uncle and mentor Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. We also get a glimpse of Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti, played by Ray Liotta, who has his own wisdom to impart, even if it is from prison. "Pain comes from always wanting things," Aldo says. "But what do I know? I'm a murderer."
Newark, NJFirst Showing

Before Tony, It Was Dickie - 'The Many Saints of Newark' Second Trailer

"I want to do whatever I can to help the family." Warner Bros / HBO Max has debuted a kick ass second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated movie prequel based on David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Both of the trailers released for this are fantastic, this one has the perfect song choice to get everyone smiling as this one plays out. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, along with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Even those who aren't already fans of the show might be interested in watching. I've got a feeling it's going to be a big hit this fall.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Compares The Sopranos Movie Security To The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Sopranos is set to return for the first time since the legendary 2007 finale with a prequel film called The Many Saints of Newark. The movie will take fans of the HBO series back to the '60s and '70s, when Tony Soprano was a teenager in the middle of a gang way in New Jersey. Among a star-studded cast is Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., who will play a character named Harold McBrayer in the upcoming movie. The actor has shared the early journey to being part of the exciting Sopranos movie, and there was a lot of secrecy involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy