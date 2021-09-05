Michael Gandolfini on the tough decision to play a young Tony Soprano

"I want to do whatever I can to help the family." Warner Bros / HBO Max has debuted a kick ass second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated movie prequel based on David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Both of the trailers released for this are fantastic, this one has the perfect song choice to get everyone smiling as this one plays out. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, along with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Even those who aren't already fans of the show might be interested in watching. I've got a feeling it's going to be a big hit this fall.