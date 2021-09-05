CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At Least Seven GOP-Controlled States Look to Mimic Texas Anti-Abortion Law

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Texas adopted its extreme, unprecedented ban on abortion, Republican leaders in at least seven states states are looking into how they could follow its lead. Republican officials in Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and South Dakota have already suggested they’re going to do what they can to copy the Texas legislation while Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Ohio are expected to do the same, according to the Washington Post. Others are likely to join the list shortly. All in all, as many as a quarter of all states are expected to introduce legislation that follows the Texas example, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports reproductive rights.

