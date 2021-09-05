CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Jack Korzun

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

Jack Korzun Jr., 86, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Morgantown, a son of the late Jack and Vina Mullins Korzun. Jack was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and boating. You could also find him tending to his vegetable garden or riding his side-by-side, which was his pride and joy. He also loved lemon pies and his frequent trips to Amish Country in Maryland.

