Dixon’s late header salvages a road draw for Hounds at San Antonio

By John Krysinsky
 5 days ago

From Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, San Antonio FC & USL Championship Reports. Alex Dixon’s header in the 90th minute stole a point for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, as the first meeting between the Hounds and San Antonio FC ended in a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas.

