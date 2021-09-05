CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea's presidential palace

By BOUBACAR DIALLO - Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. Conde was first elected to power in 2010. He has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year. He says the constitutional term limits did not apply in his case. He survived an assassination attempt in 2011 when mutinous soldiers fired at the palace.

