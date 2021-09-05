CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lou Williams On Kawhi Leonard's Practice Routine: "He Need Half The Day To Get His S**t Together"

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, Kawhi Leonard is not the typical NBA superstar. The Los Angeles Clippers player has a curious personality that doesn't necessarily fit the NBA's mold. That's what makes him unique among fans, who enjoy everything Leonard does, including his shocking participation in music videos. Ever since his days with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard wasn't as flashy and outspoken as other stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#The San Antonio Spurs#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Victor Oladipo claps back at report saying he’s the biggest loser of NBA free agency

After spending quality time with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and Kanye West recently, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is now busy hitting back at false information. Oladipo reacted to a report tagging him as the biggest loser of this year’s NBA free agency after losing as much as $110 million in his one-year extension with the Heat. As a response, the two-time All-Star posted a bunch of cap emojis on Twitter. To the inundated in the profound linguistics of online slang, “cap” is also slang for “lies” or “exaggeration.” Or maybe he just likes caps.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

When Shaquille O'Neal Announced That He Is A Freemason On National Television

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most fascinating figures to enter the NBA in history. On the court, O'Neal was a dominant beast, getting and everything he wanted from opposition players using his frightening mix of size, speed, and strength. Off the court, Shaq is a charismatic figure, who is...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Was The Only High School Player Who Attended Michael Jordan's Top-Secret Workouts In Chicago

One of the biggest regrets for NBA fans is that we can never witness Michael Jordan take on LeBron James. Jordan walked away from the game for good in 2003, just a few months before LeBron James entered the league as the stand-out high school prospect from his draft class. Jordan and LeBron James have had similar success in the NBA, but are very different players.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Posts Workout Photos Alongside Russell Westbrook With Sarcastic Caption: "Work With The Brodie. I Agree I Don't Think This Will Work."

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big three as a result of adding Russell Westbrook to their pre-existing duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite the fact that Westbrook is a massive talent upgrade for the team, a lot of people have questioned how Westbrook would pair with LeBron James and the team overall. After all, both stars are fairly ball-dominant players, and there have been claims that Russell Westbrook's inability to shoot well from beyond the arc at the PG position would cramp the spacing for James.

Comments / 0

Community Policy