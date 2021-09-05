Lou Williams On Kawhi Leonard's Practice Routine: "He Need Half The Day To Get His S**t Together"

After spending quality time with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and Kanye West recently, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is now busy hitting back at false information. Oladipo reacted to a report tagging him as the biggest loser of this year’s NBA free agency after losing as much as $110 million in his one-year extension with the Heat. As a response, the two-time All-Star posted a bunch of cap emojis on Twitter. To the inundated in the profound linguistics of online slang, “cap” is also slang for “lies” or “exaggeration.” Or maybe he just likes caps.