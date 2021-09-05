Delray Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in Florida to Use New Technology for Stroke Patients

Delray Medical Center Now Using RED 62 Reperfusion Catheter & BENCHMARK BMX96 for Stroke Patients. September 4 2021– Delray Medical Center reports that it is the first hospital in the state of Florida to use the RED 62™ Reperfusion Catheter & BENCHMARK BMX96™ for stroke patients. Neurointerventionalist, Dr. Dennys Reyes, is the first doctor in the county to use this technology. The RED 62™ is designed to navigate complex distal vessel anatomy and deliver powerful aspiration along with the BENCHMARK BMX96™ to remove blood clots in acute ischemic stroke patients with large vessel occlusions. In addition, it provides faster navigation and shorter times to recanalize “brain vessels”.