CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Oswego to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 with series of events

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Oswego is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a series of events planned on September 11. At 6:30 a.m., members of Team Red, White, and Blue, as well as police recruits and members of the city of Oswego Police and Fire Departments will lead a procession of first responders and emergency vehicles across the Bridge Street Bridge heading westbound, ending the run at the City of Oswego Police Department.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Emergency Vehicles#Team Red#Blue#Oswego Fire Department#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy