Oswego to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 with series of events

The city of Oswego is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a series of events planned on September 11. At 6:30 a.m., members of Team Red, White, and Blue, as well as police recruits and members of the city of Oswego Police and Fire Departments will lead a procession of first responders and emergency vehicles across the Bridge Street Bridge heading westbound, ending the run at the City of Oswego Police Department.