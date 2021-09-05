Numerica Showcased Growing LEO & GEO Capabilities During Space Symposium

LONDON, September 7, 2021 (Space Tech Analytics PR) — SpaceTech Analytics – in cooperation with Aging Analytics Agency and FemTech Analytics, subsidiaries of Deep Knowledge Group – releases a joint, open-access, 65-page report – Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021 – summarising key observations in the SpaceTech ecosystem, a rapidly evolving and exponentially growing industry. Here, we have assembled information about key industry trends and created a comprehensive database of more than 70+ Space Medicine-related private companies, 70+ leading investors, and 60+ R&D Centres and Associations. This report contains information about major directions in Space Medicine: astronauts’ health risks as well as women’s health in space; age-related biomarkers; some approaches of risk mitigation; and the main trends in this area that help to improve astronauts’ health and make their rehabilitation more effective.
