Numerica Showcased Growing LEO & GEO Capabilities During Space Symposium

Year after year, the Space Symposium keeps up its reputation as the “must attend” space industry event. This year was no different. The Space Symposium once again lived up to our expectations by conducting lively and productive networking discussions, while exhibits showcasing the latest in space technology. In our last blog, we shared some of the top highlights of the event. Today, we will be discussing Hewlett Packard Enterprise's participation at the event & its latest Spaceborne Computer-2 that was sent up to the ISS this February.