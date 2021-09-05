CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Numerica Showcased Growing LEO & GEO Capabilities During Space Symposium

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS, Colo. (Numerica PR) — During the 36th Space Symposium, the premier gathering for global space professionals happening in Colorado Springs, Colo. Aug. 23 – 26, 2021, Numerica Corporation showcased its robust solutions to improve the security of commercial and government interests in both low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO).

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geo#Deep Space#Data Science#Symposium#Numerica Showcased#Numerica Corporation#Leo#New Ntn#Upgraded Ntn#Geo#Numerica Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

Leader in optical wireless communications joins forces with key supplier to many lunar missions ranging from NASA LADEE, Google Lunar X Prize (Beresheet), and NASA Artemis programs with point-to-multipoint capabilities to advance innovation in space. DENVER (BridgeComm PR) — BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Sierra Space Boosts LEO Access Plans With Japan Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS—As Sierra Space continues final assembly of the Dream Chaser orbital spaceplane ahead of its launch in late 2022, the Colorado-based company is expanding its partnership with Japanese trading corporation Kanematsu to facilitate development of an international commercial economy in... Subscription Required. Sierra Space Boosts LEO Access Plans With...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Yahsat Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation Thuraya 4-NGS Satellite

Yahsat selects Falcon 9 to launch its Thuraya 4-NGS satellite. SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft. Thuraya 4-NGS system will enable Yahsat to capitalise on future growth opportunities with advanced satellite communications that employ latest technologies. AL FALAH CITY, Abu Dhabi (Yahsat PR) —...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab Expands Space Systems Footprint with New High Volume Reaction Wheel Production Facility

The new production facility comes as Rocket Lab secures contracts to supply major satellite constellations with reaction wheels. LONG BEACH, Calif., September 1, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”), global leader in launch and space systems, today announced that construction is underway on a new production facility capable of supplying up to 2,000 reaction wheels per year to fulfil growing demand from satellite constellation customers.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

NASA details exploration efforts at Space Symposium

The 36th Space Symposium returned to The Broadmoor resort late last month after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual symposium brings together space experts representing academia, the military and the private sector from across the globe to Colorado Springs for a week of panel discussions and exhibits. While there was plenty of talk about space as a key component of critical infrastructure and the new roles for “space warfighters,” there were also conversations about more noble pursuits — humanity’s exploration of space and the search for extraterrestrial life.
Boulder, COparabolicarc.com

BioServe Hits the 80th Mission Milestone

BOULDER, Colo. (BioServe PR) — When SpaceX CRS-23 launched to the International Space Station on August 29, it carried with it a milestone for the University of Colorado Boulder: the 80th mission to fly a payload from BioServe Space Technologies. BioServe, based in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of...
El Segundo, CAparabolicarc.com

Solar Sail Advancements Aim to Unlock Deep Space Exploration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Aerospace Corporation PR) — Space exploration remains a herculean effort due to the immense challenges imposed by time and distance. While missions to near-Earth objects have been successfully accomplished using traditional means of propulsion, the outermost planets in our solar system are 2 to 3.7 billion miles from the Sun. Reaching them within any reasonable time frame requires propulsion systems that exceed the capabilities of conventional propulsion methods.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Springs stars shine at 36th Space Symposium

Aerospace giants and fledgling game-changers showed how they’re aiming to alter the business of space as they converged on the 36th Space Symposium, following a COVID-induced break last year. The annual event, held at The Broadmoor, brings space experts from around the world to Colorado Springs for a week of...
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Point Enterprise

Space Symposium 2021: Check out about Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Spaceborne Computer

Year after year, the Space Symposium keeps up its reputation as the “must attend” space industry event. This year was no different. The Space Symposium once again lived up to our expectations by conducting lively and productive networking discussions, while exhibits showcasing the latest in space technology. In our last blog, we shared some of the top highlights of the event. Today, we will be discussing Hewlett Packard Enterprise's participation at the event & its latest Spaceborne Computer-2 that was sent up to the ISS this February.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

Space Symposium hosts USAFA graduate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The 36th annual Space Symposium hosted astronaut and Air Force Academy graduate Nick Hague this week. Hauge graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1998 with a degree in aerospace engineering, which eventually allowed him to join NASA as a flight engineer for the International Space Station.
Colorado StateGazette

Analysis: Space Symposium solidifies Colorado Springs' role in orbit | Tom Roeder

It wasn't the biggest Space Symposium in history, but the weeklong gathering at The Broadmoor was likely the busiest. Hundreds of space companies came back from pandemic-driven isolation with pens ready to ink contracts and money burning a hole in their well-stuffed pockets. While the rest of the economy roiled amid COVID-19, space continued to soar, with the aerospace sector in Colorado marking more than 10% growth.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Space Symposium: Amazon unit finds space ripe for startups

Startups have moved beyond traditional technology hotbeds on the East and West coasts and into space with a big boost from the world's largest provider of cloud computing services. Symposium notebook: Space war is nation's biggest threat. Companies providing services ranging from warning small satellite operators of possible collisions that...
Los Alamos, NMparabolicarc.com

Los Alamos National Lab, UP Aerospace Partner on Suborbital Flight Experiment at Spaceport America

SIERRA COUNTY, NM (Spaceport America PR) — Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and UP Aerospace partnered for a launch from Spaceport America on August 11. For the first time, LANL, through the Stockpile Responsiveness Program, partnered with a private company to perform a suborbital flight experiment involving a Los Alamos-developed diagnostic and communication payload. The ReDX-1 flight test strengthens security mission, offers nex-gen training.
Industryparabolicarc.com

Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021

LONDON, September 7, 2021 (Space Tech Analytics PR) — SpaceTech Analytics – in cooperation with Aging Analytics Agency and FemTech Analytics, subsidiaries of Deep Knowledge Group – releases a joint, open-access, 65-page report – Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021 – summarising key observations in the SpaceTech ecosystem, a rapidly evolving and exponentially growing industry. Here, we have assembled information about key industry trends and created a comprehensive database of more than 70+ Space Medicine-related private companies, 70+ leading investors, and 60+ R&D Centres and Associations. This report contains information about major directions in Space Medicine: astronauts’ health risks as well as women’s health in space; age-related biomarkers; some approaches of risk mitigation; and the main trends in this area that help to improve astronauts’ health and make their rehabilitation more effective.
Businessparabolicarc.com

Kleos Space Invests for Future Growth, Expands Luxembourg Headquarters

KOCKELSCHEUER, Luxembourg (Kleos Space PR) — Kleos Space S.A (ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, is investing for future growth, moving its Luxembourg headquarters to a new bespoke facility to incorporate the company’s key functions under the one roof from 1 November 2021. Located...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Works to Give Satellite Swarms a Hive Mind

GREENBELT, Md. — Swarms of small satellites could communicate amongst themselves to collect data on important weather patterns at different times of the day or year, and from multiple angles. Such swarms, using machine learning algorithms, could revolutionize scientists’ understanding of weather and climate changes. Engineer Sabrina Thompson is working...

Comments / 0

Community Policy