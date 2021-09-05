Aleksander Ceferin Claims UEFA Has "Grave Concerns" About Holding World Cup Every Two Years
UEFA president Alexandre Ceferin has admitted he has "grave concerns" about plans to hold the FIFA World Cup every two years. Arsene Wenger once again called for the World Cup to be held every two years from 2028 onwards, and conversations around the proposal have been gaining momentum with the governing body carrying out a feasibility study. But Ceferin hinted that he is upset by FIFA's lack of consultation with UEFA over the proposal.www.90min.com
