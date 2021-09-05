CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Aleksander Ceferin Claims UEFA Has "Grave Concerns" About Holding World Cup Every Two Years

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

UEFA president Alexandre Ceferin has admitted he has "grave concerns" about plans to hold the FIFA World Cup every two years. Arsene Wenger once again called for the World Cup to be held every two years from 2028 onwards, and conversations around the proposal have been gaining momentum with the governing body carrying out a feasibility study. But Ceferin hinted that he is upset by FIFA's lack of consultation with UEFA over the proposal.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Confederations Cup#Uefa Cup#Fifa World Cup#Robharris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFA90min.com

UEFA have 'grave concerns' over FIFA's plans for more World Cups

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confessed to having major concerns about FIFA's plans to host a World Cup every two years. FIFA chief Arsene Wenger recently stressed the need to shake up the international tournament scene, offering an in-depth interview to explain why the organisation believe more World Cups would be best for football.
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

UEFA has ‘grave concerns’ over FIFA’s biennial WCup push

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has “grave concerns” about FIFA’s plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino’s governing body, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. Responding to a letter from Football Supporters Europe executive director...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin threatens World Cup boycott if new plans go ahead

(Reuters) - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned of a potential European boycott of the World Cup if FIFA’s plans to stage the tournament every two years go ahead. World soccer’s governing body is carrying out a review of the international match calendar, led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who is proposing a major tournament every year.
UEFABleacher Report

UEFA President Warns of World Cup Boycott If FIFA Stages Tournament Every 2 Years

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday holding the World Cup every two years would "kill football" and warned of a potential large-scale boycott if FIFA moves forward with the idea. Ceferin told Martyn Ziegler of The Times (via Reuters) both UEFA and CONMEBOL, the sport's South American governing body, are...
FIFAchatsports.com

Arsene Wenger wants FIFA World Cup to happen every TWO years from 2028 with mandatory rest periods to protect players... claiming fans want 'high-stakes' competitions and insisting there is NO financial motive for his plan

Arsene Wenger has called for a dramatic overhaul of international football that would see the FIFA World Cup taking place every two years from 2028. The former Arsenal manager, who is now FIFA's head of global development, has spoken about his desire to change the world football calendar for some time, and has now revealed how he believes the new system could work.
FIFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Arsene Wenger Wants FIFA World Cup To Happen Every Two Years From 2028

Arsene Wenger has called for the FIFA World Cup to be held every two years from the year 2028 in a move that would dramatically change the landscape of international football. The former Arsenal manager, who is currently FIFA's head of global development, has provided fans with an outline of his bold ideas in an interview with French publication L'Equipe on Friday.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate ‘open-minded’ about plans to stage World Cup every two years

England boss Gareth Southgate has met with Arsene Wenger to discuss plans to stage the World Cup every two years and is “open-minded” to the proposals.FIFA is holding a feasibility study into shortening the gap between men’s and women’s World Cups from four to two years, following a request from the Saudi Arabian federation in May which was approved by 166 national associations.Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is now FIFA’s chief of global football development, has also backed the plans.Southgate revealed after England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday evening that he had spoken to Wenger about...
FIFATelegraph

Why a World Cup every two years is a terrible idea

Football has survived some pretty daft ideas, a great deal of which have originated from its governing body. Fifa is the organisation which brought you a World Cup in Qatar, a World Cup of 48 teams from 2026 and Sepp Blatter. Its latest wheeze is yet more tampering with its...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsene Wenger's radical World Cup plans explained: FIFA wants to hold the tournament every TWO years from 2028, and this week is decisive in the scheme that could change football forever... so, could it really happen?

Arsene Wenger's radical proposal to hold the World Cup every two years has raised plenty of eyebrows across the world this week. The former Arsenal boss is now FIFA's Global Head of Football Development, and he is set to meet a host of famous former professionals this week to discuss his plans.
UEFAOttumwa Courier

European clubs 'united' for tackling FIFA, UEFA politics

GENEVA (AP) — After the Super League crisis and ongoing legal fight by three of its creators, top European soccer clubs were praised Tuesday as a united family by their new Qatari leader. A busy period for international soccer politics was kicked off by the European Club Association's first meeting...
UEFASkySports

FIFA World Cup: Fans' groups oppose idea to host tournament every two years

Transnational and national fans' groups from across the six confederations have issued a joint statement opposing plans to impose a biennial FIFA World Cup. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, is the chief proponent of the plans at world football's governing body and a feasibility study is being held looking at the prospect of shortening the gap between men's and women's World Cups from four to two years, following a request from the Saudi Arabian federation in May which was approved by 166 national associations.
Premier League90min.com

Eduardo Camavinga Explains Decision to Join Real Madrid Instead of Manchester United

Eduardo Camavinga has revealed he did not need to think twice before joining Real Madrid despite interest from Manchester United over the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side brought in a number of new (and some old) faces, including Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and were also linked with a move for Camavinga. However, they did not pursue the deal as it was known he preferred a move to Spain.
UEFA90min.com

Barcelona unveil new third kit to wear in the Champions League

Barcelona have launched their new Nike third kit for the 2021/22 season that will be exclusively worn in the Champions League by both men’s and women’s teams. The new strip is effectively a European version of the club’s home colours, with the vibrant red and blue design specifically inspired by the city’s young talents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy