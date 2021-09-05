Aleksander Ceferin Claims UEFA Has "Grave Concerns" About Holding World Cup Every Two Years

England boss Gareth Southgate has met with Arsene Wenger to discuss plans to stage the World Cup every two years and is “open-minded” to the proposals.FIFA is holding a feasibility study into shortening the gap between men’s and women’s World Cups from four to two years, following a request from the Saudi Arabian federation in May which was approved by 166 national associations.Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is now FIFA’s chief of global football development, has also backed the plans.Southgate revealed after England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday evening that he had spoken to Wenger about...