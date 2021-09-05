CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Networks, streaming services look to sci-fi, fantasy for fall TV season

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFickleness is paying off for the young. Because Generation Z and a slice of millennials are more likely to drop and add streaming services in pursuit of tempting new shows, media companies are striving to give customers what they want this fall. The apparent answer: sci-fi and fantasy. With broadcast...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
114K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Jorja Fox
Person
Keeley Hawes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Acorn Tv#Fantasy#Nbc#Sci Fi#Fickleness#Generation Z#Non Netflix#Nbc#Japanese#Cw#Paramount#Fx#Showtime#Hbo#Swedish#American#Acorn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cord-cutters

Maybe you've thought about cutting the cable cord, but that one channel or show stopped you from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These services give you access to the familiar channels you love, as well as live sports, plus national and local news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no antenna or cable box required.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: American Horror Story Returns Down, Manifest in Streaming Top 10 for Eighth Week, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. FX’s American Horror Story had its two-episode Season 10 premiere on Wednesday and averaged a 0.30 rating across the two hours based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 753K total viewers. That was down notably from the 1.0 rating it had for its Season 9 premiere, but that was a whole other era in the pre-COVID days of 2019. The Wednesday numbers are decent for a cable show these days, and AHS has already been renewed through its 13th season. On Sunday on AMC, The Season 11 premiere for The Walking Dead improved slightly from where it was as its tenth season wrapped up in Spring, pulling a 0.60 rating in the demo with 2.2 million total viewers. That show is in its final season. Over on The CW on Tuesday, Stargirl improved from its Season 2 premiere last week and posted a 0.14 rating in the demo with 602K total viewers. That show has already been renewed for a third season. On FOX, Fantasy Island improved a bit to a 0.33 rating with 1.6 million total viewers. It is too early to expect a renewal anouncement for that one, but it is doing okay for a Summer entry so far. Ratings Source: SpoilerTV and ShowBuzzDaily.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Streaming Original Premieres for September 2021

Rundown of the sci fi and fantasy streaming original series and film premieres as well as encore runs of note for the month of September 2021. Foundation (Original Series, Premieres September 24th on Apple TV+): Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Reminiscence: What To Watch If You Like The Hugh Jackman Sci-Fi Noir

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every now and again, a movie comes along that blends elements of sci-fi, noir, action, and romance, creating a remarkable (in terms of visuals and narrative) feature that appeals to all the senses. One of the most recent movies to do that is Reminiscence, Lisa Joy’s atmospheric and intricate story about a near-future detective stumbling through memories to find a missing woman who stole his heart and, potentially, something more.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Cancellation Watch Preview for the Fall 2021 Sci Fi and Fantasy TV Shows

The Fall 2021 season is upon us, and it will have notably more shows to offer sci fi and fantasy fans than what we saw last year from the pandemic-impacted Fall 2020 slate. As of this writing, there are over thirty genre entries on the schedule with at least a tentative date, and more premieres will certainly be announced in the coming month or two. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently set to hit the schedule between September and December with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I have put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed at those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Away, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. A few shows got off to an early start in August, the rest will have their premieres over the next four months. You can see the current Fall schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

5 TV crime dramas to watch on streaming services in September 2021

There are some great TV crime dramas heading our way on broadcast and streaming services next month. Here are five on streaming platforms to watch. It doesn’t matter if you need something light and humorous or you’re looking for something dark. There are some excellent TV crime dramas to check out throughout September. With the fall comes more TV shows to watch, which can mean missing out on some great shows.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Five Sci Fi/Fantasy Shows Saved from Cancellation Before Manifest

Netflix announced this past weekend that it will pick up NBC’s cancelled Manifest for a fourth and final season which brings resolution to an extended campaign to save the series that spanned across the globe (more on that at this link). And while the fact that this one topped the Nielsen Streaming Rankings for acquired shows for seven weeks in a row certainly influenced the streamer’s decision to revive it, the fan efforts played an important part as well. They staged watch parties which helped boost its viewership numbers on Netflix, and they also got the show trending on social media worldwide. And this is not the first time the fans have come out in force to save a cancelled sci fi/fantasy show. Over the past five years, there have been three notable campaigns that successfully resulted in cancelled shows getting an extended lease on life. And going further back there are even more examples of how the fans were able to help their shows, proving that when they come together they can influence the decision-making of network execs. (You can read more about what fans can do to help struggling and/or cancelled shows at our Call to Action page.)
TV & VideosOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Fall 2021 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere Dates

With the Fall 2021 season around the corner, primetime TV — on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — is coming together nicely. What better way to keep track of all the changes (for example, NCIS is moving nights and times) and when to catch your favorite Dick Wolf drama than with a handy schedule with all the premiere dates? We have you covered.
TV Seriestheadvocate.com

Vampires, comedies, a little sci fi and more: Check out these 6 quirky streaming series

Got power? No? We share your pain. But when your electricity and internet services are restored, you deserve an escape, even if it's just to the couch to binge a bit. Fortunately, there are a sea of choices out there on the ever-growing list of streaming services. We’ve plucked two from each of the three biggies — Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime — that definitely shouldn’t be zipped by in your search.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Flashback: Fantasy Island (1977)

Sci Fi TV Flashback: Looking back at notable sci fi and fantasy television entries from years past. What Is It? The ever-cheerful Mr. Roarke and his faithful companion Tattoo are the hosts for Fantasy Island where guests come to live our their fantasies. But once there, the visitors often learn that what they thought would be fantasies take them down a road they did not expect.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Shows

Alphabetical Listing of Active, Returning, and Upcoming Sci Fi and Fantasy Shows:. (Links are to the show pages which have additional info along with ratings results and status updates. For a rundown of the latest renewals and cancellations, go to this link.) Sci Fi TV Schedule for debut and season...
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chaos Walking’ on Hulu, a High-Concept Sci-fi Mess That Wastes Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley

Now on Hulu, Chaos Walking has no shortage of talent: Director Doug Liman (Go, The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) adapts award-winning YA-sci-fi novel The Knife of Never Letting Go — written by Patrick Ness, also of A Monster Calls fame — with a cast including current Spider-Man Tom Holland, Star Wars breakout Daisy Ridley and current man of the hour Mads Mikkelsen. Anyway, all this makes for some terrific namedropping, but the film ends up being a classic case of a project that doesn’t live up to the sum of its parts. Blame a screenwriter pileup (some trivia for you: of all people, Charlie Kaufman wrote the first draft), cruddy test screenings, delayed reshoots and a dragged-out release that found the final product dumped into theaters mid-pandemic, which was essentially just Lionsgate clearing its plate and getting the whole thing the hell over with. Which isn’t to say the film doesn’t have some redeeming qualities, right? I’ll be the judge of that.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Network Scorecard: FX, TNT, and Freeform

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. The basic cable channels have aired their fair share of scripted sci fi and fantasy shows with AMC and Syfy taking the lead in genre programming over the past ten years. But several other cable networks have put out some notable entries and should at least get a mention in this scorecard process. The USA Network has been active with scripted originals but has tended to avoid sci fi entries so it will not be considered here. And while BBC America did have Orphan Black, it has put out very few originals beyond that, so it will not get its own scorecard either. But FX, TNT, and Freeform/ABC Family have had several notable entries over the past ten years, and it is worth taking a quick look at each of those cable nets.
Books & LiteraturePolygon

17 major sci-fi and fantasy books arriving in fall 2021

It’s been a tough summer. COVID hasn’t gone away, and it often feels like we’re stuck not only inside, but in the wrong timeline. With fall approaching, there’s a whole bunch of new books coming to stores, and it’s a good time to escape into the pages of a new world and a new adventure.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Set Phasers to Stream: Here’s All the ‘Star Trek’ Content on Paramount+

From low-budget romps to high-energy blockbuster films, Star Trek has become one of the most influential sci-fi franchises of all time. While Trek has decades worth of TV, film, and animated iterations that might rival Star Wars, it also has its own unique legacy and long-time, passionate cult following. With the release of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, the Trek television universe has become one of the highlights of original programming on Paramount+. Unlike Kevin Feige‘s aggressive rollout of new shows for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, Paramount+ has done particularly well with releasing short series over the past few years for this newest wave of Star Trek....
MoviesInverse

sci-fi thriller

What do our memories mean to us? Everything. Memory defines who we are and connects us to the people we love, even when they’re no longer in our lives. But as time marches on, our memories naturally fade into the recesses of our minds. And once we lose our memories, their absence tends to haunt us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy