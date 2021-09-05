Networks, streaming services look to sci-fi, fantasy for fall TV season

The Fall 2021 season is upon us, and it will have notably more shows to offer sci fi and fantasy fans than what we saw last year from the pandemic-impacted Fall 2020 slate. As of this writing, there are over thirty genre entries on the schedule with at least a tentative date, and more premieres will certainly be announced in the coming month or two. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently set to hit the schedule between September and December with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I have put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed at those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Away, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. A few shows got off to an early start in August, the rest will have their premieres over the next four months. You can see the current Fall schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.