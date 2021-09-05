Good News Sunday: Bike for the Kids event in Elgin brings smiles, support for Easterseals
This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. Bicyclists took to the streets and roads in and around Elgin on Sunday, Aug. 29, for rides as long as 100 miles to help support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, but it was the kids who pedaled in a ⅓-mile loop at the agency's center who stole the show.www.dailyherald.com
