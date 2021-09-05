CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Good News Sunday: Bike for the Kids event in Elgin brings smiles, support for Easterseals

By Susan Klovstad
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. Bicyclists took to the streets and roads in and around Elgin on Sunday, Aug. 29, for rides as long as 100 miles to help support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, but it was the kids who pedaled in a ⅓-mile loop at the agency's center who stole the show.

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

