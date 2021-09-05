CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Billions' banks new episodes as Showtime drama returns after long break

By Jay Bobbin Gracenote
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the article"Billions" has had a long Season 5 break, but it's ready to pick up where it left off. As with so many other shows, the pandemic shut down production on the Showtime drama series last year when only half of the season's 10 episodes had been completed. It took a while to ramp back up, but the show resumes with new chapters starting Sunday, Sept. 5. (A marathon of the previous fifth-year stories runs earlier that day.)

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

