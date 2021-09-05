CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

By Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QafsO_0bnBEJ5R00
Mississippi Highway Collapse In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. (WLOX-TV via AP) (Uncredited)

LUCEDALE, Miss. — (AP) — A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit when a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida.

"I saw a black hole, then I blacked out and I woke up and my mom was leaned over toward me. She was choking on her blood and she couldn't breathe or anything," 16-year-old Emily Williams of Wiggins, Mississippi, told WLOX-TV in a video call from her hospital room.

Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. But, she said, she could still hear the chaos outside her family’s truck.

“I remember hearing a car coming and then I heard a crash and I heard an engine going from a car because it was on top of us,” Emily Williams said. “It didn’t really move us really much, but then I heard the screeching of another car’s tires. I heard people screaming and then it crashed.”

Two people were killed and nine were injured late Monday when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep hole where a section of the two-lane Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed outside Lucedale. The Mississippi Highway Patrol initially said 10 were injured, but later released a list of nine names.

Amanda Williams also remains hospitalized.

Layla Jamison of Lucedale, a 17-year-old senior at George County High, was in the car that landed on the Williams’ truck. Emily’s aunt, Shanna Bordelon, said Jamison's car landed without crushing the cab where Emily and Amanda sat.

Emily Williams said waiting in the collapse zone for help was terrifying.

“In all honesty, I was ready to give up,” she said. “I was like, ‘We’re not going to make it out of here. No one is going to find us. Everybody is just going to keep piling in.’”

Emily’s father arrived, and she said once she heard him screaming from above, she knew she would be rescued. She is recovering from a torn colon, a broken leg and other injuries. Still, she said: “I feel so lucky.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Cal Robertson said some of the vehicles ended up stacked on top of each other as they crashed into the abyss, which opened up in an area without street lights. Ida dumped as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain as it blew through Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.

State troopers, emergency workers and rescue teams responded to the crash site about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Biloxi, to find both the east and westbound lanes collapsed. Robertson said the hole removed about 50 to 60 feet (15 to 18 meters) of roadway, and was 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) deep.

The vehicles were later lifted out by a crane. A drone video published by the Sun Herald showed how a raised berm beneath the road washed away, leaving a red-clay scar that runs for hundreds of feet, from a cemetery on one side into a wooded area on the other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Lucedale, MS
Accidents
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lucedale, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Lucedale, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Wiggins, MS
Government
Wiggins, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Wiggins, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lucedale, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
Person
Cal Robertson
Person
Emily Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Accident#Hurricane Ida#Wlox Tv#The Sun Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD: Man shot overnight in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot overnight in southeast Memphis. Police responded just after midnight to the 3700 block of Durrand Drive. The victim told police he had driven home from work and parked behind his apartment building. According to police, the victim was...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD cancels search for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7 A.M. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch alert for Dorothy Mitchell, 65. No other information was released. Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing woman. Dorothy Mitchell, 65, was last seen in the 300 block of S. Waldran Boulevard and...
Miami, FLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

MIAMI — (AP) — A fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people, officials said. Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina, 20, was arrested Wednesday, but his name was not included when Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference that afternoon to announce three arrests on multiple charges. She said then that there could be other co-conspirators in the case.
Mcdonald, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man crushed to death in freak accident in McDonald’s drive-thru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A driver died Wednesday in a freak accident while waiting for breakfast in the McDonald’s drive-thru line in Canada, investigators said. Vancouver police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was paying for his meal at 5:30 a.m. when he dropped something outside his vehicle and tried to pick it up, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Potential victim pulls gun, shoots armed robbery suspect in face, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A potential victim turned the tables on an armed robbery suspect by pulling his own gun and shooting the would-be perpetrator, Houston police said. According to KTRK and KHOU, the incident occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Monroe Road in southeast Houston. A customer was approaching a convenience store when an armed suspect told him to hand over his valuables, authorities said. The customer then pulled out a pistol and fired at the suspect, striking his face, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy