Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed by Juventus Legends for Man Utd Transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised by Juventus legends for leaving the club and returning to Manchester United last week. The 36-year-old ended his three-year stay in Turin by sealing a return to Old Trafford in a deal worth £19.4m. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been slammed by Juventus stars Sergio Brio and Alessio Tacchinardi, who claimed that the fans 'deserved something better' and 'Juventus deserve more respect'.www.90min.com
