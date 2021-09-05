Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed by Juventus Legends for Man Utd Transfer

Manchester United broke the internet during the last couple days of the summer transfer window. When it seemed like it was all said and done and their rivals Manchester City were getting the former United winger Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils got into the deal at the last second, hijacking it completely and adding the Portuguese star to their roster. While seeing Ronaldo wear the red shirt with the number 7 again must feel great for Manchester United fans, there is something that is not considered in the discussion – Ronaldo is not the ultimate solution for what United needs.