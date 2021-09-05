Knox County Democrat Women’s Group helps Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter

Our local Knox Whitley Animal Shelter is a much needed facility that works diligently to house, vet, care for and place a variety of animals in loving homes. There are no days off, no holidays when caring for living things. Someone must be there each day tending to the needs of shelter animals. The sheer needed volume of food, bedding, equipment and vet care can sometimes be overwhelming. We appreciate and thank the employees and volunteers who care for animals that are unwanted other places.