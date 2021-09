It’s a fun dream. The former Minnesota Vikings ball boy returns home for his final NFL season and ends his Hall of Fame career in purple. No one knows exactly why Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce his intentions for the 2021 season. Will he retire? Will he return? And if so, where? The tiny crack in that door has led Vikings fans to continue to imagine Fitzgerald catching touchdowns for their favorite team. Unfortunately, Patrick Peterson may have just slammed that door shut.