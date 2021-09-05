CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Eide Bailly Billings welcomes Emily Anderson as senior manager

By Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Anderson joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in July as a senior manager in tax services. Anderson graduated from University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and a master’s degree in taxation from University of Denver. Anderson joins us with over 13 years of public accounting experience, where she specialized in emerging growth and privately held venture backed companies, primarily focused in SaaS Software and pre-public bio pharma.

