CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jamie Carragher Reveals What Will Prevent Mohamad Salah From Joining Real Madrid

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

Jamie Carragher has revealed what it would take for Liverpool to hold on to Mohamed Salah as he continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield. Salah has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and has previously refused to rule out a switch to either. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson have all committed to new deals in recent weeks, and Liverpool legend, Carragher, believes Salah will be the next player to put pen to paper.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Mohamad
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Sky Sports#Lfc#Liverpool Fc News#Konate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jamie Carragher Thinks Salah To Sign New Contract

Now that the transfer window has closed, the biggest player related story with Liverpool is where or not Mo Salah is going to sign a new contract. The rumours are flying, of course, and everyone has an opinion. Go to Liverpool pundit Jamie Carragher was on Sky Sports giving his opinion on the matter”
Premier Leagueabc17news.com

Salah joins Egypt for World Cup qualifier in Gabon

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s soccer association says Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has arrived in Gabon to join the Pharaohs for their World Cup qualifying match. The association said Saturday in a brief statement that Liverpool’s Salah has joined the Egyptian team in preparing for Sunday’s game against Gabon in Franceville. The 29-year-old Salah missed the Pharaohs’ 1-0 win over Angola on Sept. 1 in Cairo after Liverpool refused to release him because of coronavirus restrictions. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also missed the game against Angola. Egypt is among countries on Britain’s coronavirus “red list,” so the two players would have been required to quarantine upon their return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games each.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool hero Carragher worried about Mane, Salah AFCON commitments

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has big concerns about the lack of depth in attack. Xherdan Shaqiri sealed a permanent move to Lyon while 2020-21 ever-present midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum exited Anfield to sign for Paris St Germain, and the prospect of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah going to the African Nations Cup in January could spell danger.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Carragher expects Salah next for Liverpool contract

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah will be the next to sign a new contract. Jordan Henderson's new long-term deal at the club was announced yesterday, which comes after new contracts for Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk. Salah has two years left on his...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is universally praised by Soccer Aid supporters.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is universally praised by Soccer Aid supporters. Jamie Carragher’s performance at Soccer Aid has piqued the interest of many football enthusiasts. In the annual charity football match, the Liverpool icon played for England against a Rest of the World XI. Carragher played the entire 90 minutes...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Carragher makes Salah contract prediction and hails Liverpool for keeping key men from Barcelona & Real Madrid

The Reds legend is delighted to see proven performers commit to fresh terms at Anfield rather than go chasing a dream elsewhere. Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to be "the next one to sign" a new contract at Liverpool, with the Reds saluted for bucking a trend that once saw star turns lured away from Anfield by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Jude Bellingham and Marco Asensio in Liverpool’s sights

What the papers sayLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will look to former club Borussia Dortmund for his latest transfer wish, with Jude Bellingham on the radar, writes the Daily Star. Bellingham, 18, joined the Bundesliga outfit after impressing at Birmingham and was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad.The Anfield club are also said to be keen on landing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in January, the Star says. The paper reports that Klopp’s side see the playmaker as key to their title challenge. View this post on Instagram ...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mane beats Salah to Liverpool award with Burnley finish

The Senegal international opened his goal account for the season by sealing the Reds' 2-0 win at Anfield last month. Sadio Mane saw off competition from Mohamed Salah to win Liverpool’s Goal of the Month award for August. Mane finished off a fine team move, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd hit as eight Brazilian players barred from playing in Premier League

The likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fred will be unavailable for their Premier League clubs this weekend. Premier League teams including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will be without a host of star players this weekend after the row between English clubs and the Brazilian Football Association escalated dramatically.
Soccer90min.com

Milan considering Franck Kessie-Thiago Alcantara swap deal

AC Milan are considering proposing a swap deal involving Franck Kessie and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in January, with the Reds among those interested in the Rossoneri contract rebel. Kessie has reached an impasse in talks over a new deal with the Italian giants due to his €7m-€8m wage demands,...
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool, Bayern & Barcelona tracking Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the teams monitoring the meteoric rise of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The 19-year-old made his full international debut for Germany during the international break, scoring in the romping 6-0 win over Armenia. That appearance was the latest indicator of Adeyemi's talent,...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Saturday evening in their first match after the international break and will hope to continue an unbeaten start to the new season. Thomas Tuchel has seen his side take seven points from a possible nine on offer so far. The Blues even took the lead against Liverpool at Anfield last time out, before eventually drawing 1-1.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Should Liverpool Have Signed An Attacker - What Do The Stats Say?

As the summer transfer window slammed shut, there was dismay expressed from some quarters that Liverpool had not signed any reinforcements in midfield or attack. It had looked like FSG, Michael Edwards and co meant business this summer when they signed defender Ibrahima Konate at the start of the window for a fee believed to be in the region of £36million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy