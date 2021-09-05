Jamie Carragher Reveals What Will Prevent Mohamad Salah From Joining Real Madrid
Jamie Carragher has revealed what it would take for Liverpool to hold on to Mohamed Salah as he continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield. Salah has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and has previously refused to rule out a switch to either. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson have all committed to new deals in recent weeks, and Liverpool legend, Carragher, believes Salah will be the next player to put pen to paper.www.90min.com
