(Anita) CAM downed Woodbine 76-20 last Friday night and now meets West Harrison this week. Coach Barry Bower says the squad executed very well offensively in Week 2, but will pinpoint some things to work on such as footwork. “They understand that it will never ever be a prefect game, but they played hard. They executed in some areas that we had worked on in the last week and did a nice job of it. We’ve got some players that are playing for the very first time and they got better from Week 1 to Week 2 and hopefully they’ll get better from Week 2 to Week 3 and so on and so forth. We are happy with their progress, but we know that we’ve still got work to do.”