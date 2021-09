Last week was one of the most difficult ones since I have led the organization I proudly chair: the World Boxing Council (WBC). The easy and utterly mistaken option would be to describe it as “a week to forget.” That would be a very serious mistake. Forgetting important events, especially challenging ones, is something that should never happen. We must always remember what happened, to serve as teaching and inspiration to continue moving forward, seeking to improve things and, in our case, on how to make boxing safer and fairer for athletes.