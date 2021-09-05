Flags of Valor display pays tribute to 9-11 heroes

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of American flags will soon be visible to Forest Park visitors in St. Louis. The display is called Flags of Valor. America’s Heartland Remembers is the nonprofit behind the display. Organizers call it a tribute to honor the heroes and victims of 9-11. This year’s display will also honor the memory of all service members who have been lost in the war on terror following the September 11th attacks. The first flags of valor display took place on the 10-year anniversary of 9-11. The display returns every 5 years.