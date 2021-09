DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The folks at Halifax Humane stepped right up as Hurricane Ida threatened the Gulf Coast. Shelters in Louisiana, Mississippi, even Alabama had to evacuate so they looked to their network of shelter friends to help out. Halifax took in 10 dogs from Gulfport but they could only do that by relying on a group of locals fondly known as storm troopers, people who will temporarily take Halifax dogs home, so there is room for the evacuees.