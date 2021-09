It seems like almost every day we’re getting a peek at the new experiences coming to the parks for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary!. Recently, we’ve gotten opening dates for TWO new stores in EPCOT, previewed the new attraction and restaurant coming to the France Pavilion, and even seen some fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom for the brand new nighttime show. And, now we’ve got a look at another new feature coming to EPCOT when the celebrations kick off on October 1st!