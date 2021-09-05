Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Takes loss in relief

McCarthy started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Phillies. McCarthy was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday and made his MLB debut that night, filling in for the injured Ketel Marte (hip) in center. Marte's injury might normally clear a path to at-bats for Daulton Varsho, a catcher/outfield prospect, but he was behind the plate Friday while Carson Kelly got a breather. Seeing that Marte entered the game as a pinch hitter and played four innings at second base, he should be back in the center field mix, although the Diamondbacks may want him playing a less stressful position in the infield. McCarthy had a combined .832 OPS with 15 home runs and 29 steals at Double-A Amarillo and Reno.