Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Takes loss in relief

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Smith (4-9) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 relief innings to take the loss to Seattle on Saturday. Smith took over for Humberto Castellanos, who was knocked around for five runs and eight baserunners in 3.2 innings. The reliever was tagged for a three-run home run in the sixth that broke open a tie game. This was Smith's fourth appearance since MLB suspended him for using foreign substances, a decision he has since appealed. The left-hander had fired three straight scoreless outings before the Mariners got to him Saturday.

www.cbssports.com

