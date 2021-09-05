Song Ji Hyo Says That She’s Decided To Accept Her “Love Line” With Kim Jong Kook On “Running Man”

On the September 5 episode of SBS’s “Running Man,” the show kicked off as usual with the cast talking about what they had done over the past week. Yoo Jae Suk started off by saying, “Ji Suk Jin was involved in a bit of a controversy,” referring to an interview where Ji Suk Jin had said that he didn’t plan to stay in TV for long, sparking reports about his potential retirement from the entertainment industry. The actual interview content had been more about his desire to keep trying new things, such as YouTube and other areas, but Yoo Jae Suk teased, “It sounds like this is about money.”