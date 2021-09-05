CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Syrian army resumes shelling of rebel enclave after collapse of deal

By Suleiman Al-khalidi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

AMMAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Syrian army units backed by Iranian-backed militias resumed the shelling of a rebel enclave in southern Syria on Sunday after the collapse of Russia-brokered deal to allow the government to reinstate full control over the area.

Russian generals brokered the deal late on Tuesday to avert bloody urban warfare after the heaviest bombardment by elite army units of the rebel core of the city of Deraa in a two-month siege that has forced many of the 50,000 inhabitants to flee. read more

The deal collapsed on Friday after disagreements over the extent of army control and disarming former rebels. The area is the birthplace of peaceful protests in 2011 against President Bashar al-Assad and his family that were met by force before spreading across the country and evolving into civil war.

Rebels and local elders refused new army demands on Friday for the army to spread checkpoints across residential neighborhoods of Deraa al Balaad and conduct house-to-house searches, saying the deal allowed for a less pervasive presence when it falls under complete state civilian administration.

They also said Russian military police should maintain patrols to bar militias who had encircled the enclave from entering.

"These are impossible new demands presented by the regime and the Russians. We reached a dead-end," Adnan al Masalameh, the spokesman for the Deraa al Balaad negotiation committee, told Reuters.

Government forces, aided by Russian air power and militias, retook Deraa province in 2018, and Moscow assured Israel and the United States at the time that it would prevent Iranian-backed militias encroaching on the border zone.

That deal forced thousands of Western-backed rebels to hand over heavy weapons, but kept Assad's forces from entering Deraa al Balaad.

The army said on Sunday they had prepared buses for the evacuation of rebels opposed to the deal to a part of northwest Syria under control of Turkey-backed rebels.

"We insist on full army control and no return back to the state of lawlnessness and chaos that prevailed," an army spokesman said, accusing rebels of reneging on their pledges.

Several thousand former rebels, civilians and their families insisted they would only leave to Turkey and Jordan, countries seen as safe sanctuaries, local negotiators said.

The enclave and other towns in southern Syria have, since the state regained control of the province, held sporadic protests against Assad's authoritarian rule that are rare in areas under state control.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Army#Syrian War#Syrian Civil War#Shelling#Iranian#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militaryinvesting.com

Syrian army enters birthplace of uprising under peace deal

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army troops entered Deraa al Balaad, the birthplace of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, for the first time since it lost control over the area a decade ago, residents, the army and former rebels said. Army units set up at least nine checkpoints across...
MilitaryArkansas Online

Syrian troops take posts in restive city

BEIRUT -- Syrian forces Wednesday entered the rebel-held district of a volatile southern city as part of a truce negotiated by Russia to end weeks of fighting, according to state media, the opposition and a war monitor. The troops are to set up checkpoints and search for gunmen who have...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Government shelling of northwestern city in Syria kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government shelling of rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria has killed four people, including a child and a woman. The Tuesday night shelling of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day. Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib province, which is the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Syria troops enter rebel-held district as part of truce

BEIRUT — Syrian forces Wednesday entered the rebel-held district of a volatile southern city as part of a truce negotiated by Russia to end weeks of fighting, according to state media, the opposition and a war monitor. The troops are to set up checkpoints and search for gunmen who have...
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Exhausted And Abandoned: Why Afghanistan's Army Collapsed

When the Taliban swept into Kabul last month, capturing Afghanistan's capital without a fight, the sheer speed of the collapse of the Western-backed and trained army stunned the world. But senior officials in the former Afghan administration told AFP that the lightning victory was not entirely unexpected, and the consequence...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

'Collapse of Afghan army happened at much faster rate'

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): In an apparent admission of messy exit from Afghanistan, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the "collapse" of the Afghan army, in the face of Taliban offensive, happened at a much faster rate. The United States' role in Afghanistan...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Syrian army steps up offensive on rebel redoubt in southwest city

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian elite forces aided by pro-Iranian militias stepped up an offensive on Tuesday against a rebel enclave in a southwestern pocket bordering Jordan and Israel, according to residents, military and opposition sources. Fighting escalated earlier this week after the collapse of a Russian peace plan meant to...
Worldabc17news.com

Fighting in Syrian city after Russia-brokered talks collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces have shelled rebel-held parts of a volatile southern city killing at least one person after Russian-brokered talks to end the presence of opposition fighters in the area collapsed. Syria’s state media reported that government forces retaliated Monday to fire by opposition fighters inside the city of Daraa while the opposition said troops are pressing in their offensive to force insurgents to surrender. Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting in Daraa, in which insurgents who reject the Russia-brokered deal will have to leave the region.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
WorldSFGate

UN: 18,000 Yemeni civilians killed in airstrikes since 2015

CAIRO (AP) — A United Nations panel said Wednesday that at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or wounded by airstrikes since the country’s war escalated in 2015. In a report presented to the Human Rights Council, a group of experts named by the U.N. said that Yemen’s people...
MilitaryNew York Post

US troops’ rage at their leaders will grow unless there’s deep reform

Our military’s civilian leadership is corrupt and incompetent. The brass commands respect neither among the citizenry nor the forces it commands. Mid-level officers are in a rage — a dangerous phenomenon that in many other nations triggers insurrections and coups. Blessedly, our institutions retain enough strength to prevent such outcomes...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

Kurds grapple with US troop drawdown in Iraq

As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, Kurdish allies in northern Iraq — where the US is also planning to draw down its combat forces — are watching with concern. In July, President Joe Biden announced that the US is ending its combat mission in Iraq. The withdrawal will leave...
MilitaryNavy Times

US Central Command absorbs Israel into its area of responsibility

JERUSALEM — A realignment of U.S. Central Command means Israel now falls within its area of responsibility, and no longer U.S. European Command. The move comes as Israel and its neighbors work to improve diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

US Navy Launches Mideast Drone Task Force Amid Iran Tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said Wednesday it will launch a new task force that incorporates airborne, sailing and underwater drones after years of maritime attacks linked to ongoing tensions with Iran. Navy officials declined to identify which systems they would introduce from...
Middle EastThe Independent

Syria: Child rescued from destroyed building after shelling in Idlib

The White Helmets have released a video showing the brave moment rescuers pulled a child from a destroyed building after shelling in Syria. The bombardment of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day. The artillery fire killed four people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy