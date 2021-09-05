CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Matters: Evolving Jobs

Cover picture for the articleSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Peter Quigley, of Kelly, which is adjusting as the blue chip firm helps companies with employees and talent issues , as Kelly’s own imprint evolves. John Smith talks about getting around in new ways. And Shawn H. Wilson talks about rapper Big Sean and others joining BGCSM to help young people.

