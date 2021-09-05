CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University Of Texas Law Professor Breaks Down The State's Unusual Abortion Ban

kazu.org
 5 days ago

The new Texas law that, in effect, bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy is an unusual statute. Typically, federal judges have blocked bans on abortion prior to fetal viability, citing Roe v. Wade and other legal precedents. Those bans usually reach federal judges because officials charged with carrying out enforcement are sued. But the Texas state legislature put private citizens in charge of enforcement and created incentives for people to sue abortion providers. It's an unprecedented mechanism. In her dissent last week when the Supreme Court refused to block the law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it turns citizens into, quote, "bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors' medical procedures." Elizabeth Sepper joins us now to talk about all this. She's a law professor at the University of Texas. Welcome to the program.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#University Of Texas Law#The Supreme Court#The University Of Texas#Uber#Texas Right To Life#The Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law reveals the limits of our constitutional rights

Most Americans take it for granted that if our constitutional rights are ever violated — whether by local officials, by our state or by the federal government — we’d be entitled to some form of redress. Local law enforcement officers unlawfully stop and search our car? We should be able...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Indiana Statesanantoniopost.com

US Sues to Block Texas Law Banning Most Abortions in State

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government sued the southwestern state of Texas on Thursday to try to block its new law that bans abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, the most restrictive anti-abortion statute in the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland, at a Washington news conference, said...
Texas Statenewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Time to follow Texas abortion law

I was surprised by the extent of the opinion piece you printed from the Dean for Undergraduate Education at American University, Jessica Waters, in which she says “I’m done with Compromising with Anti-Choice Extremists.” I hope that means she gives up, but I doubt she means that. As is well...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Maneuvering Around the Court: Stanford’s Civil Procedure Expert Diego Zambrano on the Texas Abortion Law

A new Texas law, known as SB8, seeks to bar abortions in the state starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead of relying on government enforcement, the law empowers anyone to bring a claim against an abortion provider (or anyone who “aids and abets”) for a statutory penalty of at least $10,000. The law also adopts labyrinthine procedures to avoid federal constitutional review. For instance, to challenge the constitutionality of a statute, plaintiffs typically sue the government officials in charge of enforcing the law. By deputizing private enforcers, however, Texas seeks to avoid this method of judicial review.

Comments / 0

Community Policy