University Of Texas Law Professor Breaks Down The State's Unusual Abortion Ban

The new Texas law that, in effect, bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy is an unusual statute. Typically, federal judges have blocked bans on abortion prior to fetal viability, citing Roe v. Wade and other legal precedents. Those bans usually reach federal judges because officials charged with carrying out enforcement are sued. But the Texas state legislature put private citizens in charge of enforcement and created incentives for people to sue abortion providers. It's an unprecedented mechanism. In her dissent last week when the Supreme Court refused to block the law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it turns citizens into, quote, "bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors' medical procedures." Elizabeth Sepper joins us now to talk about all this. She's a law professor at the University of Texas. Welcome to the program.