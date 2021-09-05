CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Jersey City Is Preparing For The Next Climate Disaster

kazu.org
 5 days ago

Looking at the devastation Hurricane Ida and its aftermath wrought, many places are wondering how to prepare better for a future where climate change makes these events even more likely. That means trying to make infrastructure more resilient before things get even worse. Joining us now to talk about that is Steven Fulop. He is the mayor of Jersey City, which was hard hit by the recent storm. Mayor, thank you so much for being with us at this difficult time.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Fulop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Infrastructure#New York City#Subway#Extreme Weather#Fulop#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New Orleans, LAbatonrougenews.net

Politicians still refuse to take action on climate disaster

After Hurricane Ida, stopping the Line 3 pipeline in line with Indigenous demands is a perfect opportunity for political leaders to take climate action, writes Sonali Kolhatkar. ON 29 AUGUST 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached the levees around...
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Disaster City And Responding To 9/11

The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will forever live in the minds of many, especially those who aided in the rescue and recovery operations. Kem Bennett, senior professor in the Wm Michael Barnes ’64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Texas A&M University and vice chancellor and dean emeritus in the College of Engineering, was among those who arrived in New York with Texas Task Force 1. That harrowing experience challenged the team and further proved the need for the training facility designed and opened in 1998 — the now world-renowned Disaster City.
PoliticsPLANetizen

New York Needs Permeable Streets to Mitigate Future Flooding

As climate change all but assures more catastrophic flooding in New York City, "experts say the city and the MTA can at least work on mitigating the worst of the floods by going green. Literally." To protect the city's subways and mitigate future floods, writes Dave Colon, "it’s incumbent on the city to create streets and sidewalks that can actually absorb water."
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Preparing for unexpected natural disasters

Preparing for life’s unexpected moments means readiness when disaster strikes. “You’ll never know when a disaster will occur,” Fred Corbin, the emergency manager for Fort Hood’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, said. “The Winter Weather Storm that impacted the Central Texas community in February 2021 is a prime example.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Mega 99.3

September is The Month You Need to Prepare for Disasters

Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. WASHINGTON HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL DISASTERS. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters...
Environmentwavemagazineonline.com

River Life: Climate Change is Real

Climate change is real. The impact is becoming more and more evident as time goes on. The impact to the St. Johns River is of great concern to a number of people. It is a shame that our political leaders have failed to grasp the significance for so long. Rising...
Environmentkazu.org

New Jersey Governor Wants More Hurricane Disaster Relief For Hard-Hit Counties

It has been nearly a week since remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey, killing dozens of people and leaving behind flood and wind damage that many residents are still trying to fix. The White House has approved federal assistance for six counties in the state, but Democratic Governor Phil Murphy says that is not enough. He wants the federal government to expand the disaster declaration. Governor Murphy has been touring the hardest-hit parts of the state and joins us now.
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon wants residents to be better prepared for next big disaster

SALEM — Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management is calling on the state’s residents to think critically about how they’re preparing for the next big crisis event. Over the past year, Oregon has taken a beating from severe wildfires and drought, destructive ice storms, tragic heat events and a pandemic that continues to fill hospitals and morgues statewide.
Environmentbowienewsonline.com

Red Cross offers tips to be prepared for a disaster

The impact of climate change is being felt by families across the country as disasters grow larger and occur more often. To get ready for these intense weather events, the American Red Cross is urging families to make readiness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. For the past...
Environmentthetahoeweekly.com

Preparing for a Wildfire, Create a disaster survival kit

We are living in the midst of a nightmare as the Caldor Fire entered the Tahoe Basin on Aug. 30 advancing toward evacuated areas around South Shore, Kirkwood and Hope Valley and possibly beyond. In our Preparing for a Wildfire series, we’ve run articles on making a Go Bag for each member of your family and how to prepare to evacuate with our Wildfire Evacuation Checklist.
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

Climate Change Demands New Paradigm for Disaster Management

As climate change makes catastrophic events like Hurricane Ida, the Caldor and Dixie fires in California, and prolonged drought in the southwestern United States more likely and more severe (and recovery more costly), we need an overhaul of how we prepare for and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Environment104.1 WIKY

Biden approves New Jersey disaster declaration after flooding brought by Ida

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in New Jersey, days after Hurricane Ida caused intense flooding https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 that killed dozens in the U.S. Northeast. Biden ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida from...
Environmentmarketplace.org

Preparing for when the climate crisis hits home

It will be a long time before we learn the full extent of the damage from Hurricane Ida and the remnants of the storm that tore through large parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions Wednesday. At least 22 people were killed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Tornadoes touched down in Maryland and the Philadelphia suburbs.
New York City, NYenergynews.us

New York, New Jersey granted federal disaster declarations

CLIMATE: President Joe Biden approves emergency declarations in New York and New Jersey following region-wide flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, noting “these extreme storms and the climate crisis are here.” (NBC New York) ALSO:. • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy surveys catastrophic storm damage in southern Gloucester...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Racial Minorities Are Frontliners Of Climate Disasters

Hurricane Ida devastated communities from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, destroying homes and lives of primarily low-income families. Those disproportionately affected in the U.S. are racial minorities who carry the nation’s burden of environmental crises and their negative health effects, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency study.
EnvironmentScience Friday

Nation Grapples With Several Climate Disasters At Once

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the eastern U.S. this week. It all started in Louisiana, leaving daunting damage and a long road to recovery for residents. Even though Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm after leaving the state, it left a trail of destruction through the eastern U.S. and mid-Atlantic, flooding cities and damaging homes. In the New York area, at least a dozen people died after the region was pummeled by more than half a foot of rain in just a few hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy