Dr. De Vida Gill: “Positive mindset”
Positive mindset (what you say to yourself and about yourself) — stay positive as much as you can. Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. De Vida Gill.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0