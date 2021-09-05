CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Italy police stop man suspected of snatching winning ticket

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROME (AP) — Border police at Rome’s main airport on Sunday prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said.

The man didn’t have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000) on himself, but he did have a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain’s Canary Islands, the LaPresse news agency said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his motor scooter after the customer on Friday had asked the shop in a working-class neighborhood of Naples to verify the win, which is the top prize.

The older woman had purchased two “scratch and win” cards. She asked a shop employee to verify the win. The employee then passed the card to one of the shop’s owners for a final check, Italian news reports said. But instead he allegedly kept the card and raced off on his motor scooter through Naples.

He is now free on his own recognizance, LaPresse said.

To thwart anyone from illegally cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office which runs the “scratch and win” operation froze the entire block of card numbers that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.

Investigators are still looking for the game card.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Police#Naples#Canary Islands#Ap#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Suspected thief of winning scratchcard stopped at Rome airport

Border police at Rome’s main airport have prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said. The man did not have the filched card worth €500,000 (£429,000) on him, but he...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Man robbed on bike trail, police look for to suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two men they say robbed a bicyclist on a popular trail. Police said the man reported he was riding his bike on the Alum Creek Trail, a half-mile south of Cassady Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., on Tuesday. According to the police report, two suspects approached the man and one punched him, knocking him off his bike. The man was punched a second time before one of the suspects damaged and stole his bike.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
North Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Police: Suspect killed himself when stopped by officers

A man suspected in a fatal shooting Friday in North Las Vegas shot and killed himself when he was stopped by police hours later, officials said. Police found the suspect and stopped his vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street late Friday, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The man barricaded himself in the car, then shot and killed himself.
Mesa, AZ12news.com

Robbery suspect dies after being stopped by Mesa Police on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. — A man accused of robbery died Tuesday afternoon after he was stopped by Mesa Police officers on a Loop 202 on ramp. Undercover officers along with U.S. Marshals were tracking the 27-year-old suspect while he tried to enter the highway at Broadway Road in a Chevrolet truck around 3:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids, MIdistrictchronicles.com

Police Allegedly Mistake Black Man for Robbery Suspect

A video has surfaced showing a group of officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan allegedly arresting a Black man outside of a McDonald’s for a robbery that he reportedly had nothing to do with. @alytheeactivist#greenscreenvideo #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #xyzbca #viral #grandrapids #grandrapidsmichigan #michigan #blm #blacklivesmatter #acab #lifeisgooddance. ♬ Silence – Silence.
Public SafetyWISH-TV

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said. The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Man Dies After Dorchester Shooting, Police Searching For Suspect

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man has died after being shot Saturday night in Dorchester. Boston Police were called to the area of Erie Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving word about someone being shot. After arriving, officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been publicized. As of Saturday night, the shooting is under investigation. Long says no arrests have been made, and shooting is presumed to have taken place outside. Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Death Toll From Gas Explosion Near Moscow Rises To Seven

MOSCOW -- The death toll from a gas explosion in a high-rise apartment block in the Moscow region has risen to seven. Emergency officials in the city of Noginsk near Moscow said on September 9 that two more bodies had been recovered by rescue teams. On September 8, when the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy