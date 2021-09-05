WATCH: Erin Cuthbert ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Arsenal
After letting Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema score the opener for the hosts at the Emirates in our first Women’s Super League match of the season, the Blues found an equaliser just before the end of the first half. Melanie Leupolz laid the ball to Erin Cuthbert in Arsenal’s penalty box, and the Scot did not think twice while putting a shot with enough power to send the ball into the back of our opponent’s net.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
