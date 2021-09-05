WATCH: Erin Cuthbert ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Arsenal

Mendy may have been beaten for the first time this season in the league, but he also made six saves, which is already a solid day of work on most days, and a great day of work when facing a dangerous Liverpool team at Anfield and doing so with a man short for half the game. Chelsea’s defense may be excellent these days, but no defense is perfect and shots will occur — in fact, Liverpool had 24 of them, 7 on target. Making all the (expected and some of the unexpected) saves is a crucial part of any stellar defense.