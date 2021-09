MERIDEN — New Edison Middle School seventh-graders Noelle Henderson, Brianna Vargas and Andrew Herget had five days worth of classes in their new building as of Wednesday. The trio were among the Edison student ambassadors who gave tours of the North Broad Street building, long owned by the City of Meriden but now officially a district school after two decades of operation as an interdistrict magnet school. The tours were given Wednesday evening, prior to the Board of Education’s meeting in the auditorium.